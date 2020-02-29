Global Financial Private Capital Inc Acquires 20,031 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,215 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,031 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned approximately 0.84% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $23,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. BCS Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. NewFocus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. NewFocus Financial Group LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $76.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200 day moving average of $83.70. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $88.37.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

