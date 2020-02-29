Global Financial Private Capital Inc Decreases Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,495 shares during the period. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up about 2.0% of Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $39,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Friedenthal Financial increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 8,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $50.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.30. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.10 and a one year high of $50.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

