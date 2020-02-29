Global Financial Private Capital Inc Has $33.29 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $33,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPST. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,096,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 537,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,149,000 after acquiring an additional 51,188 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $222,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

