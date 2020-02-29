Global Financial Private Capital Inc Purchases 168,873 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 511,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,873 shares during the period. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF comprises 1.3% of Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $25,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSY. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000.

GSY stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1 year low of $50.17 and a 1 year high of $50.49.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

