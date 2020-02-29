Global Financial Private Capital Inc Sells 47,401 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 470,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 47,401 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.6% of Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $32,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $70.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

