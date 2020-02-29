Global Financial Private Capital Inc Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Global Financial Private Capital Inc lessened its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,700 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.1% of Global Financial Private Capital Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Global Financial Private Capital Inc owned 0.26% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $42,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $103.47 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $100.44 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.49.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

