Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Purchased by Vivaldi Capital Management LLC

Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 858.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 484,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,138 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Vivaldi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Global X MLP ETF worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 980.4% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MLPA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.06. 8,613,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,298,632. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $9.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This is a positive change from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.05%.

