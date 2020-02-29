GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Price Hits $0.0052 on Exchanges

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $93,189.00 and $605.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,683.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $226.06 or 0.02607633 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.03604174 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.34 or 0.00684486 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00781753 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010974 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00085708 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00028345 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50.22 or 0.00579284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

BSTY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Trading

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

