Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 290,500 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 30th total of 265,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 207,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globus Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. Globus Maritime has a one year low of $0.41 and a one year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.77.

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Globus Maritime had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a negative return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Globus Maritime stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime Ltd (NASDAQ:GLBS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.81% of Globus Maritime as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Maritime Company Profile

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of December 31, 2017, it owned and operated five vessels with a total carrying capacity of 300.571 deadweight tonnage.

