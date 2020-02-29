Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) vs. Repro Med Systems (NYSE:KRMD) Financial Survey

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) and Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Repro Med Systems and Globus Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Repro Med Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Globus Medical 0 3 6 0 2.67

Globus Medical has a consensus price target of $64.43, suggesting a potential upside of 42.45%. Given Globus Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Globus Medical is more favorable than Repro Med Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Globus Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Repro Med Systems 2.44% 12.47% 10.00% Globus Medical 19.76% 13.01% 12.00%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.1% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Globus Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.0% of Repro Med Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Globus Medical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Repro Med Systems and Globus Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Repro Med Systems $23.16 million 13.82 $910,000.00 N/A N/A Globus Medical $785.37 million 5.73 $155.21 million $1.68 26.92

Globus Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Repro Med Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Repro Med Systems has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Medical has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Globus Medical beats Repro Med Systems on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Repro Med Systems

Repro Med Systems, Inc., doing business as RMS Medical Products, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and RMS precision flow rate tubing. It also provides education and training materials to clinicians, patients, and patient advocates. The company sells its products through direct sales and medical device distributors, as well as online. Repro Med Systems, Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chester, New York.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc., a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address a variety of musculoskeletal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its spine product portfolio includes a range of implant and surgical approach options that could be used to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions affecting the spine from the occiput to the sacrum. The company also offers imaging, navigation, and robotic assisted surgery technology solutions, as well as motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement and interspinous distraction devices, and interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures. In addition, it provides regenerative biologic products, such as allografts and synthetic alternatives that are adjunctive treatments used in combination with stabilizing implant hardware. Further, the company offers products for the treatment of orthopedic trauma, including fracture plates, compression screws, intramedullary nails, and external fixation systems. Additionally, it distributes human cell, tissue, and cellular and tissue based products. The company sells its implants and related disposables primarily to hospitals through direct sales representatives and independent distributors in the United States and internationally. Globus Medical, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Audubon, Pennsylvania.

