Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) Earning Extremely Critical Media Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Gluskin Sheff + Associates (TSE:GS) have trended extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Gluskin Sheff + Associates earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

The company has a market capitalization of $444.64 million and a P/E ratio of 17.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.24. Gluskin Sheff + Associates has a fifty-two week low of C$9.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.33.

Get Gluskin Sheff + Associates alerts:

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Company Profile

Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management services. It primarily provides its services to high net worth investors, including entrepreneurs, professionals, family trusts, private charitable foundations, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations , corporations, institutions, insurance companies, and estates.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gluskin Sheff + Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.