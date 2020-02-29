Gnosis (GNO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $17.48 Million

Gnosis (CURRENCY:GNO) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. During the last week, Gnosis has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gnosis has a market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $190,716.00 worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for approximately $15.83 or 0.00183961 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Poloniex, Bancor Network and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gnosis alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011630 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.13 or 0.02535596 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00225963 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00047797 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000670 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00131391 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,104,590 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.pm. The official message board for Gnosis is medium.com/gnosis-pm. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisPM and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gnosis is /r/gnosisPM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

Gnosis can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, HitBTC, Poloniex, LATOKEN, Liqui, Cryptopia, Bittrex, Bitsane, GOPAX, Bancor Network, Mercatox, Kraken, ABCC and BX Thailand. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gnosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gnosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gnosis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gnosis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gnosis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.