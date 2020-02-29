GNY (GNY) One Day Trading Volume Hits $11,406.00

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. GNY has a total market capitalization of $6.04 million and $11,406.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GNY token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000364 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, P2PB2B and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011626 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $211.47 or 0.02449275 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00225956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00048660 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00128082 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.