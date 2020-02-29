GNY Price Tops $0.0328 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 29th. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 34.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. GNY has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $3,571.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GNY token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0328 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, P2PB2B and BitMart.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011652 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.75 or 0.02596280 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00228514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00047387 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000676 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00135291 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official message board is medium.com/@GNY.IO. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GNY Token Trading

GNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, Exrates and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

