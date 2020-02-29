GoByte (GBX) Price Hits $0.0425

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. Over the last week, GoByte has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0425 or 0.00000490 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, HitBTC, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. GoByte has a market cap of $298,288.00 and approximately $11,018.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000089 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000204 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 16th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 7,024,082 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network. The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoByte using one of the exchanges listed above.

