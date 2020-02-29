Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) Short Interest Up 6.2% in February

Gogo Inc (NASDAQ:GOGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 34,590,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the January 30th total of 32,560,000 shares. Currently, 63.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.5 days.

Shares of GOGO traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,021,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,973,789. The firm has a market cap of $337.64 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.46. Gogo has a 52-week low of $2.96 and a 52-week high of $7.23.

Several research firms have commented on GOGO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Gogo by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,713,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,369,000 after acquiring an additional 604,611 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its position in Gogo by 34.8% in the third quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,325,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,020,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,833,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,733,000 after purchasing an additional 277,146 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gogo by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,284,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,222,000 after purchasing an additional 224,319 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,154,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gogo

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides inflight broadband connectivity and wireless entertainment services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA).

