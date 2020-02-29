Gold Poker (GPKR) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $210.00

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Gold Poker coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Gold Poker has a market cap of $11,376.00 and $210.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded 28.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.42 or 0.02446491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226340 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00048529 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00131023 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Gold Poker Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com. Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin.

Gold Poker Coin Trading

Gold Poker can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gold Poker should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

