GoldCoin (GLC) Price Hits $0.0101

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 29th. One GoldCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. During the last seven days, GoldCoin has traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar. GoldCoin has a total market cap of $419,217.00 and $1,137.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.20 or 0.00689754 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00011169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007672 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000768 BTC.

GoldCoin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

GoldCoin Coin Trading

GoldCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

