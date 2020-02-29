GoldCoin (GLC) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.00

GoldCoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded up 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. During the last week, GoldCoin has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Bittrex. GoldCoin has a market cap of $343,944.00 and $6.00 worth of GoldCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GoldCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.75 or 0.00680904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00010984 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007483 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About GoldCoin

GoldCoin (GLC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2013. GoldCoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. GoldCoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldCoin is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for GoldCoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldCoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org.

Buying and Selling GoldCoin

GoldCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.