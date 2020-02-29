Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Short Interest Down 11.1% in February

Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,010,000 shares, a decline of 11.1% from the January 30th total of 2,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 323,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AUMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.01 price objective on shares of Golden Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Golden Minerals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golden Minerals Co (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) by 108.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 299,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Golden Minerals worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN opened at $0.20 on Friday. Golden Minerals has a 12-month low of $0.19 and a 12-month high of $0.37.

Golden Minerals Company Profile

Golden Minerals Company, an exploration stage company, engages in mining, construction, and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company owns 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago precious metals mining properties in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the El Quevar advanced silver exploration property in the province of Salta, Argentina.

