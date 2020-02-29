GoldFund (GFUN) Price Tops $0.0007 on Major Exchanges

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 29th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $102,809.00 and $10,272.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One GoldFund token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000056 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000918 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000129 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 52.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 63.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinhub, Dcoin and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

