GoldFund Reaches Market Cap of $83,658.00 (GFUN)

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 29th. GoldFund has a market capitalization of $83,658.00 and $6,587.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded down 36% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003752 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000134 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000091 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GoldFund (GFUN) is a token. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 tokens. The official website for GoldFund is www.goldfund.io. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GoldFund Token Trading

GoldFund can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Dcoin, P2PB2B and Coinhub. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldFund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.