Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) vs. The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) Critical Analysis

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and The Zweig Total Return Fund (NYSE:ZTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Zweig Total Return Fund has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and The Zweig Total Return Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 5.31 $36.15 million $1.98 9.77 The Zweig Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than The Zweig Total Return Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and The Zweig Total Return Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 24.55% 11.60% 5.38% The Zweig Total Return Fund N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

36.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of The Zweig Total Return Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of The Zweig Total Return Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. The Zweig Total Return Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Goldman Sachs BDC and The Zweig Total Return Fund, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 1 0 2.20 The Zweig Total Return Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus price target of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.82%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than The Zweig Total Return Fund.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats The Zweig Total Return Fund on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

The Zweig Total Return Fund Company Profile

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc., Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in reasonably priced growth (GARP) stocks of large cap companies and investment grade bonds issued by companies and governments. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against a composite index comprised of 60% Russell Developed Large Cap Index and 40% Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Aggregate Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as The Zweig Total Return Fund, Inc. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. was formed on September 30, 1988 and is domiciled in the United States.

