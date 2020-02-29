Golem (GNT) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3.08 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 29th. One Golem token can currently be bought for $0.0536 or 0.00000619 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Huobi, Bithumb and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded down 12.1% against the dollar. Golem has a total market capitalization of $52.52 million and $3.08 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.00 or 0.02452685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00226349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00048263 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00131112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Golem

Golem’s genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net. The official website for Golem is golem.network. Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Golem Token Trading

Golem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Bittrex, Binance, Tux Exchange, BigONE, ABCC, Gate.io, Iquant, HitBTC, BitBay, YoBit, WazirX, GOPAX, OOOBTC, Livecoin, Upbit, Cobinhood, Cryptopia, DragonEX, Liqui, Poloniex, Mercatox, Zebpay, Braziliex, Bithumb, BitMart, Ethfinex, OKEx, Bitbns, CoinExchange, Vebitcoin, Koinex, Tidex and Coinbe. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

