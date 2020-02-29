Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Good Times Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:GTIM) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the January 30th total of 53,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In related news, Director Robert J. Stetson purchased 28,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $42,376.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey R. Bailey purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 67,751 shares of company stock worth $103,132 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Good Times Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,861 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 47,011 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GTIM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.35. 47,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,028. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.98 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.81. Good Times Restaurants has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $30.81 million during the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 4.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Good Times Restaurants will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTIM has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Good Times Restaurants in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Good Times Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

About Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, a regional chain of quick service restaurants; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full service, upscale, ‘small box' restaurant concept.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.