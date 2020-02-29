Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) Short Interest Update

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 10,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the January 30th total of 9,970,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BidaskClub cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Nomura assumed coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Monday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Standpoint Research raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GT. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 547.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter valued at $50,000. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.69. 9,143,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,918,901. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.14.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.