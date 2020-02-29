Graft (GRFT) Trading 2.1% Higher This Week

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded up 30.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 29th. Graft has a market capitalization of $198,475.00 and approximately $185.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar. One Graft coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, TradeOgre and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00780762 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003481 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001846 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001952 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network.

Graft Coin Trading

Graft can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

