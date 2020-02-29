Graft Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (GRFT)

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 29th. One Graft coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Graft has a market cap of $153,637.00 and approximately $536.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.54 or 0.00780952 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001839 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001977 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00000975 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Graft

Graft (CRYPTO:GRFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official website for Graft is www.graft.network. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Graft

Graft can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

