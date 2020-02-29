Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.57 per share, for a total transaction of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $14,225,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Grand Canyon Education has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.68. 919,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 788,932. The business has a 50 day moving average of $86.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $76.48 and a 52 week high of $132.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $213.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

