Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC cut its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 46.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,395,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,201,176 shares during the period. Fmr LLC owned approximately 2.89% of Grand Canyon Education worth $133,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,891,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,176,000 after acquiring an additional 404,399 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,714,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,222,000 after acquiring an additional 514,236 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,539,000 after acquiring an additional 494,093 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 916,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,021,000 after acquiring an additional 111,701 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 756,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,249,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. TheStreet cut Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand Canyon Education currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.75.

In related news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $80.57 per share, with a total value of $80,570.00. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $80.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.66. Grand Canyon Education Inc has a twelve month low of $76.48 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $213.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.98 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Grand Canyon Education’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education Inc will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

