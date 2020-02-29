Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 21,292 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 189,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 18,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 11,834 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 15.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 232,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, Director Steven C. Good sold 2,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $114,760.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 7,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $353,107.17. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,351.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REXR opened at $46.77 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $33.72 and a 1 year high of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.34.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $74.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.31 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.81% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is 60.16%.

REXR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.60.

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

