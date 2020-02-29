Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,040 Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) by 57.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COR. CWM LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 459.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in CoreSite Realty during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in CoreSite Realty by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of CoreSite Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.44.

In other news, SVP Maile Kaiser sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $245,168.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,590.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of COR opened at $103.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $115.04 and its 200-day moving average is $115.27. CoreSite Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $98.25 and a fifty-two week high of $123.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.17 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 29.18%. CoreSite Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CoreSite Realty Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

