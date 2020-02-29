Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 6,813 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,831 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,302 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,200 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in IDACORP by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,350 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,433 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in IDACORP by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,628 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 78.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Williams Capital upgraded IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on IDACORP from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.75.

Shares of IDACORP stock opened at $96.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.23. IDACORP Inc has a one year low of $95.85 and a one year high of $114.01.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The coal producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $292.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.26 million. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP Inc will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.13%.

In other news, Director Christine King sold 3,393 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.91, for a total value of $376,317.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,225,999.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IDACORP Profile

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

