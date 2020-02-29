Granite Investment Partners LLC Buys 12,306 Shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 59.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,843 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,306 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Dorman Products worth $2,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 86,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,762 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 8,326 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Dorman Products by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 16,055 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dorman Products by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,188 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Dorman Products by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,130 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 11,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

DORM has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on Dorman Products from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research initiated coverage on Dorman Products in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of DORM stock opened at $60.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.49. Dorman Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.41 and a fifty-two week high of $95.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. Dorman Products’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

