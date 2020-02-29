Granite Investment Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,158 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 77.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 585.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.39. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.99.

In related news, insider Theodore Edward Frumkin II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $1,006,000.00. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

