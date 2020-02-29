Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Position in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd (NYSE:EAF) by 56.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,028 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in GrafTech International by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 132,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 19,173 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $3,528,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,194,000 after acquiring an additional 327,230 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in GrafTech International by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 80,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 22,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in GrafTech International during the 4th quarter worth $10,798,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EAF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GrafTech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 30,223,546 shares of GrafTech International stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total transaction of $396,835,158.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

EAF opened at $8.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.01. GrafTech International Ltd has a 1 year low of $7.35 and a 1 year high of $14.84.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 41.58% and a negative return on equity of 103.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 13.18%.

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

