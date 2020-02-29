Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,318 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,523,998,000 after buying an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,601,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 111,788 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,893,000 after buying an additional 6,632 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.0% during the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Scotiabank cut Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cfra cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.33.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $51.44 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $48.01 and a one year high of $83.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $217.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is 154.67%.

In other news, CEO Darren W. Woods acquired 2,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

