Granite Investment Partners LLC Increases Stake in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of FireEye Inc (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,566 shares of the information security company’s stock after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of FireEye worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 14,000 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of FireEye by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,680 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

FireEye stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. FireEye Inc has a 12-month low of $12.66 and a 12-month high of $18.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information security company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. FireEye had a negative net margin of 28.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $235.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FireEye Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $1,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 345,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,622.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FEYE. SunTrust Banks raised shares of FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of FireEye in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

FireEye Company Profile

FireEye, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks. The company provides threat detection and prevention solutions, including network security solutions, email security solutions, endpoint security solutions, and customer support and maintenance services.

