Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 12,450 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10,375.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17,435.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,552,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,249,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515,275 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,941,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $693,410,000 after purchasing an additional 85,394 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,819,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,040,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,196,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $386,465,000 after acquiring an additional 37,082 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 870,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,065,000 after acquiring an additional 151,824 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $167.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.16. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $143.94 and a twelve month high of $192.75.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

