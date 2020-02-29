Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate Bancsystem Inc (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.10% of First Interstate Bancsystem worth $2,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 101.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Interstate Bancsystem by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in First Interstate Bancsystem during the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate Bancsystem alerts:

FIBK opened at $34.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate Bancsystem Inc has a 12 month low of $33.30 and a 12 month high of $43.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63.

First Interstate Bancsystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. The company had revenue of $165.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.13 million. First Interstate Bancsystem had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 24.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate Bancsystem Inc will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from First Interstate Bancsystem’s previous None dividend of $0.20. First Interstate Bancsystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.30%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded First Interstate Bancsystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Interstate Bancsystem in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Interstate Bancsystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

First Interstate Bancsystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate Bancsystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.