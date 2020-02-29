Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 57.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,346 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after buying an additional 13,307 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $51,822,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the third quarter worth approximately $1,739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 15.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after buying an additional 11,028 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after buying an additional 39,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IART opened at $52.10 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $59.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $395.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integra Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, VP Eric Schwartz sold 4,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $249,435.75. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $29,187,401.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 527,528 shares of company stock worth $31,236,192 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.