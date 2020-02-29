Granite Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,191,111 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,439,341,000 after purchasing an additional 413,027 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Medtronic by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after purchasing an additional 567,864 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $748,553,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Medtronic by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 545,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 52,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $5,770,602.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,574,156.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, for a total transaction of $555,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

MDT opened at $100.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $135.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $82.77 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $116.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

