Granite Investment Partners LLC Takes Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AERI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $27,153,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,674,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,467,000 after purchasing an additional 483,652 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,112,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,895,000 after purchasing an additional 389,102 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 57.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 726,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,967,000 after purchasing an additional 266,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,919,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aerie Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Shares of AERI opened at $17.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $812.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 5.23. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $16.27 and a 1 year high of $50.10.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerie Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.