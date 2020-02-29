Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Short Interest Down 10.5% in February

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,000 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the January 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 6.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 334,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.9 days.

GPMT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities downgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 1,162,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,802. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.38. The firm has a market cap of $934.15 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 28.17 and a quick ratio of 28.17. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $19.39.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marcin Urbaszek sold 2,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $42,852.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,467.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,186 shares of company stock valued at $389,308. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 360.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

