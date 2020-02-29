Graphcoin (GRPH) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1,320.00

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Graphcoin has a market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.50 or 0.00341878 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00010736 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00020465 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000217 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000166 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0838 or 0.00000971 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Graphcoin Coin Profile

GRPH is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. Graphcoin’s official website is graphcoin.net. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Graphcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

