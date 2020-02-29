Graviocoin Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $536.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 29th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $389,858.00 and $536.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.67 or 0.02442193 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.65 or 0.00226675 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00049467 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.43 or 0.00131844 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin’s total supply is 1,274,291,724 coins and its circulating supply is 1,072,496,724 coins. Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

Graviocoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

