Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 152,463 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,332 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.15% of Gray Television worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 30,072.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,518 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Gray Television by 841.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. 84.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTN stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,657,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,227. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.30 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. Gray Television, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business had revenue of $579.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gray Television, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

