Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $579.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.78 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Gray Television updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of GTN traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.92. 1,657,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,227. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $13.60 and a 12-month high of $25.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Gray Television

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

