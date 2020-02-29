Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) Raises Dividend to $0.44 Per Share

Great-West Lifeco Inc (TSE:GWO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.438 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$31.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$34.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.16. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of C$27.52 and a twelve month high of C$35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 10.90, a current ratio of 13.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.22, for a total value of C$99,238.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 779 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$26,657.38. Also, Senior Officer Garry Macnicholas sold 17,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.48, for a total transaction of C$605,551.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,117.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. CSFB set a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.09.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in life and health insurance, asset management, investment and retirement savings, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, direct marketing, health, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

