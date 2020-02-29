Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Great Western Bancorp Inc (NYSE:GWB) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,554 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,125 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.13% of Great Western Bancorp worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Great Western Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1.0% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 44,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 5.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,160 shares of the bank’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Great Western Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Great Western Bancorp from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Great Western Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.25.

Shares of Great Western Bancorp stock opened at $26.87 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $26.03 and a twelve month high of $37.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.62.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 27.38% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $120.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp Inc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.82%.

In other Great Western Bancorp news, CFO Peter Robert Chapman sold 4,071 shares of Great Western Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $138,414.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

